PHOENIX (STACKER) - As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ‘96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Arizona using rankings from Niche. Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

Keep reading to find out which public high schools are the best in Arizona.

#25. Catalina Foothills High School- School district: Catalina Foothills Unified School District- Enrollment: 1,804 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+

#24. Phoenix Union Bioscience High School- School district: Phoenix Union High School District- Enrollment: 369 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+

#23. Horizon Honors Secondary School- Location: Phoenix- Enrollment: 724 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+

#22. Hamilton High School- School district: Chandler Unified School District No. 80- Enrollment: 3,933 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+

#21. Great Hearts Academies - Veritas Prep- Location: Phoenix- Enrollment: 796 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+

#20. Great Hearts Arete Preparatory Academy- Location: Gilbert- Enrollment: 554 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+

#19. Gilbert Classical Academy High School- School district: Gilbert Public Schools- Enrollment: 678 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+

#18. BASIS Prescott- Location: Prescott- Enrollment: 747 (— student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+

#17. Great Hearts Academies - Glendale Prep- Location: Peoria- Enrollment: 582 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+

#16. Paragon Science Academy- Location: Chandler- Enrollment: 581 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+

#15. BASIS Goodyear- Location: Goodyear- Enrollment: 262 (— student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+

#14. Great Hearts Academies - Scottsdale Prep- Location: Scottsdale- Enrollment: 844 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+

#13. Great Hearts Academies - Chandler Prep- Location: Chandler- Enrollment: 735 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+

#12. BASIS Mesa- Location: Mesa- Enrollment: 823 (28:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+

#11. Arizona College Prep Erie Campus- School district: Chandler Unified School District No. 80- Enrollment: 815 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+

#10. Tempe Preparatory Academy- Location: Tempe- Enrollment: 443 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+

#9. BASIS Flagstaff- Location: Flagstaff- Enrollment: 850 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+

#8. BASIS Peoria- Location: Peoria- Enrollment: 932 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+

#7. BASIS Chandler- Location: Chandler- Enrollment: 1,119 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+

#6. BASIS Ahwatukee- Location: Phoenix- Enrollment: 720 (— student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+

#5. BASIS Phoenix- Location: Phoenix- Enrollment: 772 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+

#4. University High School- School district: Tucson Unified School District- Enrollment: 1,150 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+

#3. BASIS Tucson North- Location: Tucson- Enrollment: 975 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+

#2. BASIS Scottsdale- Location: Scottsdale- Enrollment: 1,123 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+

#1. BASIS Oro Valley- Location: Oro Valley- Enrollment: 626 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+

