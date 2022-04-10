Temperatures to cool down after Monday, will warm back up for weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Expect breezy to windy conditions as we head into the workweek. We will also kick off the week with a cooling trend with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s on Monday afternoon.

There is a High Wind Warning issued for northern Arizona meaning areas like Flagstaff will see wind gusts to 60 mph as we head into Tuesday. This could cause damage, so tie down any outdoor items you have now. Because of the strong winds, there could also be blowing dust.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Phoenix on Monday. This means you should limit outdoor activity if you have heart or lung complications.

Temperatures however will cool off very nicely by Tuesday afternoon, with highs across the valley only in the mid-70s, and temperatures in the high country in the 40s. There is a chance for rain and snow mainly north and east of Phoenix Tuesday morning. Right now there is a 40% chance for rain and snow showers Monday night into Tuesday morning in areas like Flagstaff with snow accumulation levels of less than one inch possible.

After the breezy to windy conditions Tuesday, the wind will finally start to die down by Wednesday, and temperatures will warm back to the mid-80s by the weekend.

