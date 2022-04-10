Your Life
Suspected drunk driver runs red light, kills 2 riding a motorcycle in Apache Junction

The girl was rushed to the hospital.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:01 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people riding a three-wheeled motorcycle have died after being hit by a car in Apache Junction Saturday night. The crash happened at the Superstition Boulevard and Ironwood Drive intersection, according to city officials.

Authorities say the driver of the car ran the red light and struck the motorcycle. Officials believe the driver was impaired. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Police have not released the victim’s names or any information about the driver of the car. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

