Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Man ran over other man with car after argument, Phoenix police say

He is accused of running over another man near 12th Street and Northern in Phoenix.
He is accused of running over another man near 12th Street and Northern in Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 7:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say they’ve arrested a man who allegedly ran over a 62-year-old man near 12th Street and Northern Avenue in Phoenix late Friday night.

Phoenix police say they were called out to a parking lot in the area after hearing that a man had just been hit by a car. Officers learned that the victim had just been involved in an argument with the suspect, identified as 62-year-old Paul Scott. The victim died in the parking lot.

Investigators say Scott stayed at the scene and had asked someone to call police for help. He has been booked into jail on one count of First-Degree Murder. Authorities are asking someone who might have seen the altercation to call police at 602-262-6151 or through Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Heading into rattlesnake season, pet owners need to be aware of how to train their dogs to stay...
How to keep pets safe and prepare for rattlesnake season around Phoenix
Protecting yourself and your pets from rattlesnakes
The deadly crash shut down both lanes of the Beeline Highway on Friday.
Officials identify firefighter killed in a crash involving semi-truck, Salt River ambulance
Remembering a fallen firefighter, Brendon Bessee