Cooler weather is on the way for Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cooler weather is on the way, and finally after a high of 97 degrees on Saturday. A low-pressure system will be passing thru our state and not only cool things down, but we could see a chance of a few light showers.

Our best chance will be on Tuesday, with some stronger winds as that low passes by. The high temperatures will go from 90 today to 74 degrees on Tuesday. Our average high this time of year is 84 degrees. The big story will be the winds Sunday and Monday. Gusty winds will be the main forecast concern for the next several days, so anchor down that patio furniture!

