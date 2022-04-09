Your Life
Windy weekend around Arizona

Temperatures will also be warm Saturday evening, topping out in the mid to upper 90s in most areas across the Valley and south and west Arizona.
By Holly Bock
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:31 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Expect windy conditions this weekend and into the work week! Temperatures will also be warm Saturday evening, topping out in the mid to upper 90s in most areas across the Valley and south and west Arizona, with temps in the 60s and 70s up north. Sunday will be slightly cooler. Expect a high of 91 degrees in Phoenix.

The bad news is that the wind will continue to be the big weather story all the way through Tuesday. A High Wind Watch has been issued for northern Arizona, including areas like Flagstaff and the Grand Canyon, from Monday through Tuesday. Expect wind gusts up to 60 mph. This could cause damage, so tie down any outdoor items you have now. It is also very dry out, which has prompted a Red Flag Warning through the weekend, which means outdoor burning is highly discouraged. If a fire starts, it could spread quickly.

By Monday, we cool into the upper 80s, which is still above average for this time of the year (the average is 84 degrees right now). Monday will also be breezy in the Valley, with wind gusts up to 25 mph and the strongest winds expected in northern Arizona. Tuesday will feel very nice temperature-wise, with daytime high temperatures across the Valley topping out in the lower 70s! However, it will still be windy on Tuesday, with gusts to 30 mph in the Valley and 60 mph gusts in the high country. By Wednesday, the wind dies down, and temperatures climb back to the mid-80s by the weekend.

Expect a warm weekend, winds to come next week