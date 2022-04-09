Weekend traffic closures expected for downtown Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Drivers should prepare for closures of Interstate 10 near the downtown Phoenix area this weekend (April 8th-11th) for freeway improvement projects, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes as needed, and stay alert for work zones while the following weekend restrictions are in place.

Drivers should plan to take an alternate route, including the Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) and local surface streets. Here is the list of weekend freeway projects from ADOT:

I-10 Westbound closes between the I-17 “Stack” (west of 19th Avenue) and 43rd Avenue in West Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday, April 8th, to 5 a.m. Monday, April 11th, for pavement improvement work. Both I-17 ramps to westbound I-10 at the Stack will also close, along with the Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Seventh Avenue.

I-10 Eastbound closes between the I-17 “Stack” interchange (east of 27th Avenue) and 24th Street (near Sky Harbor Airport) from 11 p.m. Friday, April 8th, to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 9th, for pavement sealing. Both I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 at the Stack will also close. All eastbound I-10 on-ramps between 19th Avenue and 24th Street close, including ramps from southbound State Route 51 and westbound Loop 202 at the “Mini-Stack” interchange.

All I-17 on- and off-ramps at Greenway Road close from 9 p.m. Friday, April 8th, to 5 a.m. Monday, April 11th, for a drainage project. Greenway Road will be closed in both directions approaching I-17. Plan for closures along the frontage roads between Thunderbird and Greenway roads.

I-10 Westbound narrows down to three lanes between Guadalupe and Baseline roads from 3:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 9th, for paving as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 off-ramp at Baseline Road also closes.

