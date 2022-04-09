Your Life
Two-vehicle crash leaves man dead, another injured in Phoenix

A man has died after an accident near 43rd and Olive avenues on Friday night.
A man has died after an accident near 43rd and Olive avenues on Friday night.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:40 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters say a crash involving two cars has left a man dead and another person with serious injuries in Phoenix on Friday night. The crash happened near 43rd and Olive avenues.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a SUV had crashed into another car. Police say the driver of the car, a 30-year-old man, died at the scene. The SUV driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Officers have not identified the man killed in the crash. Phoenix police are now investigating what led up to the accident.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for further updates as they come into the newsroom.

