Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Reports: Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins struck by car, killed in Florida

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:46 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was struck by a car and killed in South Florida Saturday morning, according to a report from ESPN.

Haskins was 24.

The Pittsburgh Steelers released a statement on Twitter from head coach Mike Tomlin regarding Haskins’ death.

“Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken,” Tomlin said in part in the statement.

Haskins played for Ohio State before he was selected by the Washington Commanders in the 2019 draft, according to ESPN.

He signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers after two seasons with the Commanders.

ESPN reported he was in South Florida training with the Steelers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
GRAPHIC: More civilians flee east Ukraine after deadly station strike
A file photo of the Gilbert Police Department SWAT team.
Armed man killed after Gilbert officer shoots him during overnight standoff
Mesa business on fire
Debris causes a huge fire in Mesa at a construction business
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at U.S. Senate confirmation hearing.
Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress’ partisan path