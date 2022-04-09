Your Life
Mesa officer safe after police car gets hit by a luggage rack

It happened on the U.S. 60 Saturday morning
It happened on the U.S. 60 Saturday morning
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa police officer is lucky to be alive after a luggage rack narrowly missed him while driving an unmarked police car on the U.S. 60 Saturday morning.

Mesa police told Arizona’s Family that the officer was driving near 32nd Street when the debris went through the vehicle’s windshield. The officer was able to get off the side of the highway, and paramedics took him to the hospital. He is reportedly doing okay. Mesa police say they’re investigating the incident. No other information has been released.

