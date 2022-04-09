Four young kids left without a father after QuikTrip shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four young children are without their father after he was shot and killed in broad daylight. This happened at a QuickTrip on 75th Avenue and Indian School Road. The family is struggling and heartbroken, but what makes this even harder for them to find closure is the fact that the gunman has still not been found.

Rene Sanchez’s family is trying to learn how they will live on without him. Suddenly and tragically, they lost Rene on Saturday. He was shot and killed in the middle of the day. His brother Eddie says police told him Rene got into some sort of argument. As he walked away, he was shot and killed. “All of us together, that’s just going to feel like we are missing that piece of the puzzle now that is Rene,” Eddie Sanchez, Rene’s brother said. “It makes me sad that there are people like that who don’t care about human life and people’s family it affects.”

Phoenix Police have released a picture and video of a man walking out of the QuickTrip. Police say: An unidentified Hispanic male fled the scene on a larger type bicycle. At the time of the shooting, the suspect was seen with an unidentified Black male, only known by the nickname “Slow Motion”. “To tell them (Rene’s kids) their dad won’t come home, to tell them he was murdered at a gas station, it’s just frustrating not to see him and to know we won’t see him again,” Eddie said.

Eddie says Rene was an electrician with the goal of starting his own business. Now the family waits for answers and for justice. “It’ll be a big load off of our shoulders to find this person is no longer in the streets,” Eddie said. “He will get caught eventually, and he will pay for what he did.”

We asked Eddie what his message is to the person that did this. “You killed someone whose memory will not end. People will remember my brother,” Eddie said. The family has created a GoFundMe, raising money for funeral expenses and for his four kids and wife left behind. You can find that link here.

If those men look familiar to you or you have any information contact police or silent witness at 480-WITNESS. There is a $2,000 reward.

