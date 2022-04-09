Experts warn of rattlesnakes and scorpions amid rising temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Higher temperatures are a fan-favorite for critters like scorpions and rattlesnakes. This past week alone, animal and poison control experts are getting more and more calls about rattlesnake and scorpion sightings and bites.

Marc Hammond with Arizona Animal Experts said just this week, his calls for rattlesnakes have increased dramatically. But, there’s ways to make sure you’re protected.

“Rattlesnakes are totally deaf. So, many times when snakes rattle it’s a defense mechanism,” Hammond said.

Meaning, they don’t want to hurt you unless they feel threatened.

He added that the snakes rattle to let you know they are present.

“They are basically saying ‘I’m here, I’m here, I don’t want to bite you,’” he said.

But, sometimes rattlesnakes can be a silent lurker. That’s when Hammond advised to bring in man’s best friend for some help with rattlesnake training.

“By doing that, not only are you protecting your dog from being bit or killed by a rattlesnake because it protects your family. Because once your dog is trained and you let him out the back door, he’ll know right away if there is a rattlesnake,” he said.

He added that dogs can be trained to let you know when a snake is nearby, potentially saving you and your family from a dangerous situation.

Hammond said snakes need to be in a coil position to strike. If you need one removed, you should be trained to do so properly.

Now, scorpions on the other hand, are a bit harder to see. But, Banner Poison and Drug Information Centers warn their bites can also be dangerous.

Maureen Roland said they’ve already seen an increase in calls.

“This is the time when we start to see an increase. So, rattlesnakes and scorpions are coming out. The rattlesnakes are out on the trails. We want people to be very careful when they’re out,” she said.

However, Roland added while a scorpion bite can typically be treated at home a snake bite is an instant trip to the emergency room.

“We’ve had a couple of pediatrics cases too. So that’s one thing we’ve already been a big component of talking to kids at a very young age. Showing them pictures of scorpions and rattlesnakes and saying ‘ouch’ or something like that,” she said.

Whether you have questions for you or your kids, Poison Control Center is open 24/7 for those who have questions about presentation and treatment options. You can reach the poison center at 1-800-222-1222.

