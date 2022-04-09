Your Life
Easter deals for brunch and dinner around the Phoenix area

By Jessica Goodman
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:59 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Easter is around the corner which means it is time to get your plans together for either brunch, dinner, or even both this year with your loved ones. Here are a few deals happening around the Valley.

Arrogant Butcher - Enjoy some classic dishes at the Arrogant Butcher this Easter from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dishes include crab cake benedict for $18 and slow-roasted petite prime rib for $27. They are located at 2 E Jefferson, Suite 150, in Phoenix. Call 602-324-8502 to make a reservation. To see their full menu or get more information, visit their website here.

Chompies - Chompies is offering to-go options for pre-order and pick up this year. Easter brunch serves four people for $79.99 which includes scrambled eggs, bacon, ham steaks, home fries, bagels, cream cheese, fruit salad, and a muffin loaf. The Feast serves eight people for $129.99 which includes scrambled eggs, bacon, home fries, bagels, cream cheese, fruit salad, and a muffin load. To schedule your meal, see their full menu, or find a location near you, visit their website here.

ComicX - Head over to ComicX for a hidden egg scavenger hunt on Easter. There will also be a ton of dishes to enjoy, candy, and activities for the kids. Some of the dishes include a mozzarella tower, chimichangas, and much more. They are located at 21001 N Tatum Boulevard, Suite 95, in Phoenix. For more information, visit their website here.

Culinary Dropout - Celebrate Easter at Culinary Dropout this year from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with dine-in only that includes a Croque madame dish for $16 and a Peep Show drink for $12. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by visiting their website here. Their website will also help you find a location near you.

Dave & Buster’s - Head over to Dave & Buster’s at Tempe Marketplace for some fun with the Easter bunny this year. There will be a special breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. plus an Easter egg hunt and photos with the bunny himself. They are located at 2000 E Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe. For tickets or get more information, visit their website here.

Doughbird - Dishes for Easter this year include rotisserie petite prime rib for $27 and chicken pot roast for $20. They are located at 4385 E Indian School Road in Phoenix. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling 602-345-9161. To get more information or to see their full menu, visit their website here.

Fired Pie - Dine in or order some food at Fired Pie this Easter with the code BUNNY22 for 20% off. To find a location near you or see their full menu here.

Greene House - Dine-in for some tasty deals at Greene House this Easter from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dishes include stuffed French toast for $15 and spring vegetable scramble for $15. They are located at 15024 N Scottsdale Road, Suite 100, in Scottsdale. Reservations can be made by calling 480-889-9494. Visit their website for more information or to see their full menu here.

Hearth ‘61 - Hearth ‘61 will be serving both a festive brunch and dinner for Easter this year. Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. including entree options of crab benedict, short rib hash, artichoke tortellini, beef tenderloin, or pan-seared sea bass. It’s $89 per person and $24 for kids 12 and under. They will be offering a seasonal dinner menu from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. They are located at 5445 E Lincoln Drive in Paradise Valley. Reservations can be made by calling 480-624-5458. You can also visit their website for more information here.

Henry - Dine-in at the Henry this Easter from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dishes include a giant cinnamon roll to share for $12 and Maryland crab cakes for $33. Reservations can be made by calling 602-429-8020. They are located at 4455 E Camelback Road in Phoenix. For their full menu or to get more information, visit their website here.

Italian Daughter - Enjoy brunch or dinner this year at Italian Daughter from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. There also may be a visit from the Easter bunny. Dishes include crab cake benedict for $22 and much more. They are located at 23655 N Scottsdale Road, Suite 120, in Scottsdale. For more information or to see their full menu, visit their website here.

Kasai Japanese Steakhouse - Experience the fun of 14 teppanyaki grills and food on Easter this year. They will be opening earlier to accommodate reservations at noon. They are located at 14344 N Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale. Reservations are recommended. They can be made by visiting their website here.

Mavrix - The Easter bunny will be joining in on the Easter brunch fun at Mavrix this year. Brunch starts from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. along with half-price mimosas. Brunch includes free photos with the Easter bunny and participation in an Easter egg hunt. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 480-291-7500. They are located at 9139 E Talking Stick Way in Scottsdale. For their full menu or to learn more, visit their website here.

Mexicano - Enjoy Easter at the Mexicano this year with dishes including Pescado Zarandeado for $24, Lamb Barbacoa for $24, and so forth. They are located at 4801 E Cactus Road in Phoenix. To see their full menu or learn more, visit their website here.

Olive & Ivy - Dine-in this year at Olive & Ivy for Easter. Menu items include maple-glazed short rib for $20, stuffed French toast for $16, and sea scallops for $31 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are located at 7135 E Camelback Road, Suite 195, in Scottsdale. Reservations can be made at 480-751-2200. For their full menu or more information, visit their website here.

Pedal Haus Brewery - Celebrate Easter at Pedal Haus this year with special IPAs and prizes on both Saturday and Sunday. To find a location near you or to get more information, visit their website here.

Rusconi’s American Kitchen - Rucsoni’s will be offering a special three-course brunch menu for Easter this year from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Main course options include blue crab and Arizona desert sweet shrimp benedict, blackberry-glazed pork tenderloin, braised spring lamb shank with sunnyside up egg, and much more. The cost is $69 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made by calling 480-493-0009 or visiting their website here. They are located at 10637 N Tatum Boulevard in Phoenix.

Sanctuary Camelback Mountain - Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, A Gurney’s Resort & Spa, will be hosting a special Easter brunch by Executive Chef Landon Post and Chef de Cuisine Samantha Sanz. It will be a three-course meal that includes lobster avocado toast, carrot & ricotta gnocchi, and more. It’s $125 per person and $35 for children 12 and under. Taxes, gratuity, and drinks are not included. It will be served from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.They are located at 5700 E McDonald Drive in Paradise Valley. Reservations are required either by calling 855-245-2051 or by visiting their website here.

Silician Baker - Order some Easter goodies this year at the Silician Baker. Treats include Zeppole for $6, chocolate Amaretto Italian cake for $34, 10″ Pastiera di Grano for $32, Easter cookie egg for $5, and much more. Order pick-up begins on April 15 until April 17. To find a location near you or see their full menu, visit their website here.

Someburros - Celebrate Easter with Someburros this year. You can get a fiesta platter for $49 that comes with 10 red chili beef burros, 10 green chili beef burros, 10 bean mini-chimis, five beef, and five chicken taquitos, plus a large bag of chips, a pint of Someburros’ signature hot sauce and a half-pint of guacamole. This serves about 10 to 12 people. To find a location near you, to place an order, or see their full menu, visit their website here.

STK - STK Steakhouse has an indulgent menu for April 16 and April 17 this year. Dishes include truffle steak and egg for $52, hot chicken and waffle for $27, slow-roasted prime rib for $73, and more. Reservations are recommended and can be made here. They are located at 7134 E. Stetson Drive in Scottsdale.

Tomoaso’s - Celebrate Easter at Tomoaso’s with great dishes this year. Dishes include lamb Osso Bucco for $40, lobster fra Diavolo for $46, and much more. They are located at 3225 E Camelback Road in Phoenix. For their full menu or to learn more, visit their website here.

Z’Tejas - Enjoy a yummy brunch at Z’Tejas this Easter. Dishes include sriracha beer battered shrimp, chipotle-glazed chicken tenders, and much more. Brunch will be available Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To find a location near you, to see their full menu, or learn more, visit their website here.

ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho - Enjoy a special Easter brunch or dinner buffet. Brunch will be available from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., and dinner will be available from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Brunch will have options including sticky icky buns and an enchilada burrito. There will be a buffet of a three-course meal for dinner, including pan-seared Hokkaido scallops with lobster butter and more. Buffets start at $75 per person and $25 for kids 12 and under. The three-course meal starts at $79 per person. Reservations can be made by calling 480-421-7997. They are located at 6850 E Main Street in Scottsdale. You can also get more information on their website by visiting here.

