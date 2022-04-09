Debris causes a huge fire in Mesa at a construction business

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A debris fire broke out early Saturday morning in Mesa at construction business near Alma School Road and Main Street.

Mesa Fire Captain Chris Tiller says the fire was upgraded to a second-alarm fire. Luckily, crews easily had a ton of water supply to control the fire. Most of the fire is mostly debris, and roofing construction materials. Tiller says they had to shut down the railroad system and Alma Scholl Road for some time as they worked to put out the fire.

There are no injuries and no buildings are affected and everything is “pretty contained,” according to Tiller. If you are heading into the area, use precautions as the fire crews continue to work on the fires and reopen the area.

