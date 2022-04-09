Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Debris causes a huge fire in Mesa at a construction business

Debris causes a huge fire in Mesa at a construction business. Video is courtesy of Mesa Fire Department.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:08 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A debris fire broke out early Saturday morning in Mesa at construction business near Alma School Road and Main Street.

Caption

Mesa Fire Captain Chris Tiller says the fire was upgraded to a second-alarm fire. Luckily, crews easily had a ton of water supply to control the fire. Most of the fire is mostly debris, and roofing construction materials. Tiller says they had to shut down the railroad system and Alma Scholl Road for some time as they worked to put out the fire.

There are no injuries and no buildings are affected and everything is “pretty contained,” according to Tiller. If you are heading into the area, use precautions as the fire crews continue to work on the fires and reopen the area.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A file photo of the Gilbert Police Department SWAT team.
Armed man killed after Gilbert officer shoots him during overnight standoff
Mesa business catches fire
Debris causes a huge fire in Mesa at a construction business
Mesa business on fire
Mesa business catches fire
All I-17 on- and off-ramps at Greenway Road close from 9 p.m. Friday, April 8th, to 5 a.m....
Weekend traffic closures expected for downtown Phoenix area