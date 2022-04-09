Armed man killed after Gilbert officer shoots him during overnight standoff

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An armed man was shot and killed by Gilbert Police officers early Saturday morning at an apartment complex. It happened at The Flats at SanTan Apartments near Williams Field Road and Santan Village Parkway.

It all started when police got a call from a woman who said that her ex-boyfriend, identified only as a 27-year-old man, was on her way to her apartment. Police say she had an Order of Protection against him. Officers say the man had been previously arrested for another incident and took off his ankle monitor just before he arrived at the apartment.

Gilbert police showed up before the suspect arrived and as he was talking to him, the man approached the apartment. An officer tried to talk with the man, but he ran off with a gun in his hand. Police say the officer lost sight of him, but authorities started a perimeter around the complex. Multiple agencies helped in the search, including the Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter, and he was found with his gun by his side.

A SWAT team tried to get him to surrender, but officers say he wouldn’t comply. Police say that after three hours of trying to negotiate with him, the suspect “presented a threat” to the officers, and police fired less-lethal and lethal rounds at him. The suspect died at the scene. No officers were hurt.

Gilbert police say the officers’ body cameras were on at the time of the shooting. Arizona’s Family is working to obtain video of the standoff. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.