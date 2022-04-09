Arizona pest control companies seeing calls increase as temperatures heat up

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Valley pest control companies are extremely busy right now, with temperatures hovering around 80 and 90 degrees. It means more bugs and flying insects have come out to play, but some pests are more prevalent in specific neighborhoods than others.

Mike Boyle with Burns Pest Elimination mapped out the bug and pest “Hot Zones” across the Valley. These are communities where scorpions, bees, mosquitos, termites and roof rats seem to be showing up the most.

“We’ll see a lot more mosquitos in Scottsdale because there’s a lot more moisture based on all the golf courses,” said Boyle. “We see more roof rats in Arcadia district of Phoenix because that’s where they were introduced originally, and we’ll see lots of pigeons and rodents in outlying areas and farming areas in East and West Valley.”

This week, a giant beehive was spotted at an apartment complex in Mesa. Bees are a big problem right now. One of the hot zones for bees is in Glendale in zip codes 85308 and 85301.

North Phoenix and Cave Creek is a scorpion hot zone in zip codes 85050 and 85054. Mosquitos are a problem in zip codes 85254 and 85260.

But what about termites? They can be found all across the Valley but are generating a lot of attention in Mesa in 85210 and Gilbert 85234. The hot zones for roof rats are in zip codes 85018 and 85253.

