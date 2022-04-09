Another hot day around the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Get ready for another hot day in the Valley with temperatures more than 10 degrees above average! We’ll see a high of 96 today with increasing clouds this afternoon and breezy conditions.

A Red Flag Warning and a Wind Advisory are in place for portions of Arizona, but the Phoenix area is not included. Temperatures will drop Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with breezy conditions.

The big change comes Tuesday when rain chances return to the forecast and afternoon highs take a major tumble. Look for a high of only 73 on Tuesday with a 30% chance of rain. The second half of the workweek looks amazing with lighter winds and plenty of sunshine. We’re forecasting a high of 75 for Wednesday and low 80s for Thursday and Friday. Enjoy!

