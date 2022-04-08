Wind blows back into Phoenix area this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We will start off mild for your Friday in Phoenix, with morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s. A pretty warm day is on tap, with our highs climbing to around 97 degrees later this afternoon. If we hit that high, that will be our warmest day of the year so far in Phoenix. Don’t worry; plenty more are on the way!

An area of low pressure will start to jog toward the state for our weekend. This will kick up the wind statewide beginning on Saturday. Plan on a breezy weekend around Arizona, but we should all stay dry. Highs will hold steady in the mid-90s for Saturday in Phoenix with some cloud cover overhead. Highs dip for Sunday and Monday to the low 90s and upper 80s.

Our best chance for rain looks like it will be Tuesday. As of now, rain chances sit at about 30% for the Phoenix area. We could see some snow in the mountains. This system doesn’t look like it will produce much, with a few inches possible above 7,000 feet on Tuesday. We will keep an eye out for changes to our precipitation chances.

Monday and Tuesday will be very windy in Arizona, especially in areas north of the Valley. Wind gusts will be above 45+ mph as this system moves through the state.

After this low moves out of the state, temperatures will be quite cool. We will see the return of freezing overnight lows in the mountains next week, so keep that in mind if you’ve started to plant for the spring. Temps drop in a big way in the Valley, with our highs going from the 90s to the 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.