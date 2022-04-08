Valley preschool waiting list grows as more parents return to the office

ARCADIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - As more parents return to the office, preschools’ waiting lists are growing, according to Montessori Room owner, Karli Horner. “Right now, we are experiencing extremely long wait lines and a shortage of actual spaces for students to join our preschool,” said Horner. Horner reports more than 120 students on the waitlist for her Arcadia location alone.

Horner said parents have been calling and begging for a spot for their child. “We have parents reaching out to us in sheer desperation. They have nowhere to put their child, and they’re expected to be back in the office,” said Horner. Parents like Brittany Brady feel lucky they found a spot for her child months ago but has friends who are now having the same issue. “For an infant room you’re looking at a year, and a toddler room you’re looking at six months, and she needed something now,” said Brady.

Horner said they’re other factors at play too, like other Valley preschools closing in the area. “The only thing in my opinion that can rectify this situation would be more preschools, some sort of government incentive to open more preschools,” said Horner. She said staffing has been an issue in the industry as well. A survey from The National Association for the Education of Young Children finds four in five-day cares nationwide are understaffed. About eight in 10 say low wages are the main reason it’s hard to recruit new employees.

Horner said, if you’re planning on daycare, then you should put a name on the list even before you’re pregnant.

