Two teen boys shot at Phoenix apartment complex

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:56 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two teen boys were shot at an apartment complex in Phoenix on Thursday evening. The shooting happened at a complex near 28th Street and Broadway Road.

Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene. A large police presence was seen and multiple police cars blocked off the street leading into the complex. Police did not say what led up to the shooting or reveal the boy’s ages.

Arizona’s Family will continue to update the story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

