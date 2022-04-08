1 dead, others injured after truck crashes into Salt River ambulance on SR 87

SALT RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- At least one person is dead after a semi plowed into an ambulance on State Route 87 near McDowell Road, the Department of Public Safety said Monday afternoon.

Video from Arizona’s Family showed the cab of the ambulance sheared off from the rest of it. The semi was hauling what appeared to be dirt or gravel.

The northbound lanes of SR 87are closed at McDowell Road. The southbound lanes are closed at Gilbert Road. That’s a stretch of a little more than 4 miles. There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen.

This breaking news story will be updated as information comes into the newsroom.

