Rep. Gosar shifts residence to Mohave County in new district

FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of...
FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of COVID-19 and the origin of the virus, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 22, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:29 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - Republican U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar says he now lives in Mohave County, putting his residence in Arizona’s newly redrawn 9th Congressional District as he runs for a seventh term.

Today’s News-Herald reports that Gosar’s nomination paper filed March 7 to run in the Aug. 2 primary election lists his residence as a Bullhead City condo. Gosar listed Prescott as his residence for the past decade but the 2021 redistricting didn’t include the Yavapai County city in the heavily Republican 9th District.

The U.S. Constitution only requires that House members live in the states of their districts, not the districts themselves.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

