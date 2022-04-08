Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego to give State of the City address today

Arizona’s Family will stream it live.
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego plans to address some significant issues in the city, including the...
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego plans to address some significant issues in the city, including the rising number of homeless people.(Arizona's Family file)
By Michael Raimondi
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:48 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego will deliver her State of the City address Friday. Her team says the mayor will focus on economic development and advances in technology. The speech will be optimistic and outline the next year.

She also plans to address some significant issues in the city, including the rising number of homeless people. The Maricopa Association of Governments says there are nearly 3,100 homeless people in Phoenix. That’s 716 more people than two years ago. The Human Services Campus says the city has been a solid partner in combatting homelessness. Newly built shelters are helping people, but there is still a lot more work to do.

Phoenix homeless encampment is home to nearly 1,000 people
Phoenix area sees 35% rise in homelessness; new numbers broken down by neighborhood

Homeless rates have increased over the past 10 years. Advocates say they need to find more ways to make homelessness temporary and not permanent.

The mayor will also address the rising cost of rent and the competitive housing market. Some rent prices have gone up several hundred dollars a month.

Two main reasons rent continues to spike in Arizona
Rents could hike another 20% as Valley deals with housing crunch

The State of the City event starts at 11:30 a.m., with Gallego expected to speak at 12:30. Arizona’s Family will stream it live.

More than 5,000 people are experiencing homelessness in Maricopa County, almost 3,100 in Phoenix

The number of people experiencing homelessness continues to increase in communities across the...
The number of people experiencing homelessness continues to increase in communities across the region.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Teen boy and girl shot at south Phoenix apartment complex
Fans flood Chase Field for Diamondbacks home opener
Two teen boys shot at Phoenix apartment complex
Friends, family mourning loss of 2 GCU students killed in crash near New Mexico