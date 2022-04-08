Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego to give State of the City address today

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego will deliver her State of the City address Friday. Her team says the mayor will focus on economic development and advances in technology. The speech will be optimistic and outline the next year.

She also plans to address some significant issues in the city, including the rising number of homeless people. The Maricopa Association of Governments says there are nearly 3,100 homeless people in Phoenix. That’s 716 more people than two years ago. The Human Services Campus says the city has been a solid partner in combatting homelessness. Newly built shelters are helping people, but there is still a lot more work to do.

Homeless rates have increased over the past 10 years. Advocates say they need to find more ways to make homelessness temporary and not permanent.

The mayor will also address the rising cost of rent and the competitive housing market. Some rent prices have gone up several hundred dollars a month.

The State of the City event starts at 11:30 a.m., with Gallego expected to speak at 12:30. Arizona’s Family will stream it live.

More than 5,000 people are experiencing homelessness in Maricopa County, almost 3,100 in Phoenix

The number of people experiencing homelessness continues to increase in communities across the region. (Arizona's Family)

