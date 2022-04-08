Owlet named ‘Chevy’ recovering after fall near South Mountain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Humane Society workers came across an injured animal they’re not used to seeing on Thursday afternoon — an owlet! A baby owl named Chevy is now recovering after falling to the ground and hurting itself while practicing flying by the Arizona Humane Society’s South Mountain Campus. Owls are seen in the area during the breeding season, and Chevy was trying to practice flying from the rafters when he fell and couldn’t fly back up.

Andy Gallo and Cynthia McGuire, Humane Society emergency technicians, saved the owlet before anything could happen to him. They decided to name him “Chevy” after the Chevrolet ambulances at the campus. Gallo and McGuire called Wild at Heart Raptor rescue to ask how to care for the injured owlet. The two were worried about the number of coyotes in the area, nearby construction, and the baby being too young to fly. Video captured Chevy stuck near a fence, unable to fly. A worker carefully picked up Chevy and put him in a cardboard box to be taken to the rescue.

“Rescued this gorgeous owl today! Fell from his area, and there are coyotes everywhere! I called Wild at Heart, and they said it would be best to get him out of harm’s way. They will care for him and set him free!” Gallo said in a post online.

Chevy is now at Wild at Heart rescue and will be placed in a foster owl family. In a video from AHS, an employee was feeding Chevy and says he will be flying in no time. Once he’s old enough, he’ll be set free back into the wild. They hope Chevy will visit his rescuers too.

