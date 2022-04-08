Your Life
Man who organized party at million-dollar Goodyear home arrested, police say

Salim was booked into Maricopa County Jail and faces several charges.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man who organized a massive party at a Goodyear million-dollar home back in February has been arrested, police say. Goodyear police arrested 21-year-old Salim Ghulam Mustafa on Friday afternoon.

“GYPD detectives work diligently to bring justice to the victims of the house party case that occurred in February. Yesterday the main organizers of the party were arrested,” tweeted Goodyear Police Department. Police did not say if there were other people arrested for the crime.

Teens break into vacant million-dollar Goodyear home to host massive party

On Feb. 21, a group of teens broke into a vacant home near Lower Buckeye Road and Sarival Avenue to host a party with drugs and alcohol. Brian Franks, a neighbor, says the house was up for sale, and he was watching it for the owner. Franks’ Ring video captured people in ski masks knocking down and moving his cameras, and teens coming by the house days leading up to the party. Ring video showed more than 150 teens at the home before three officers arrived to break the party up.

Mustafa was booked into Maricopa County Jail and faces several charges. Police did not say which charges Mustafa faces.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

