Increase in tuition approved for Arizona’s 3 public universities

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Just like everything these days it seems, tuition is going to cost more. On Thursday, the Arizona Board of Regents approved tuition and fee increases for the 2022-2023 school year. Continuing Arizona State University students will see a 2.5% increase for in-state tuition. However, most continuing students at Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona won’t see an increase.

For incoming ASU students living in Arizona, they’ll see a 2.5% increase while out-of-state and international students will see a 4% and 5% rise in tuition, respectively. This will be for both undergraduate and graduate students.

Undergraduate and graduate students in Arizona heading to UArizona will see a 2% tuition increase compared to 2021-2022. New out-of-state students and continuing out-of-state students not in the Guaranteed Tuition Program will see a 5.6% increase in tuition. Out-of-state graduates won’t see an increase. UArizona will be charging more for its health and recreation fees, student services fees and Arizona Financial Aid Trust Fund fee. The university’s college of medicine and veterinary medicine will also see increases.

At NAU, new students in-state and out-of-state will have to pay 3.5% more for tuition compared to last year’s prices. Incoming undergraduate international students will see a 7.4% increase while graduate international students will see a 7.2% rise.

The Board of Regents called the rise in tuition “modest added costs” for students. “The proposals demonstrate the joint commitment of the presidents to prioritize Arizona, access and quality while shielding resident students to the greatest extent possible from extraordinary inflationary cost pressures,” said ABOR Chair Lyndel Manson said in a statement. The board also highlighted the three public universities proved more than $1 billion in financial aid for students in the fiscal year 2021. For more information, click/tap here.

