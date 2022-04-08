Expect a warm weekend, winds to pick up

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning with lows in the 60s! Today we will see another afternoon with above-average temperatures. We should be around 84 this time of year, but today’s high will be 13 degrees above that. The heat will stick around through Saturday, and by Sunday we will start to see some nice changes.

A low-pressure system will approach our state starting on Sunday. It will bring with it some strong winds that will increase our fire danger across the state. The winds will be strongest on Monday and Tuesday. We could see a chance of light rain on Tuesday.

Rain chances sit at about 30% for the Phoenix area. We could also see some snow in the mountains. This system doesn’t look like it will produce much with a few inches possible above 7000 feet on Tuesday. We will keep an eye out for changes to our precipitation chances.

The nice thing about this low is we will see some cooler temperatures as well. Expect highs on Tuesday and Wednesday next week in the mid-70s--you’ve got to love Spring in Arizona!

