Diamondbacks super fan still collects team souvenirs, memorabilia after 25 years

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Frank Gennario has been to a lot of Diamondbacks’ games. More than 2,000 games since the team’s first season in 1998. But it’s not Gennario’s remarkable attendance that makes him a D-Backs “Super Fan.” It’s what’s inside his house that sets him apart.

“I just started with a couple of shelves of D-Backs stuff, and then the collection started to grow and grow,” said Gennario. “It encompassed one room, then another room, then I waited for my son to move out of that room, and I now have a purple and teal room.”

The 64-year old retired sales rep lives in a home that looks more like a baseball museum devoted to all things D-Backs. A game-used base, D-Backs stoplight, a Christmas wreath, an official scorecard from the dugout, and the collection goes on, and on, and on.

“Baseballs and bobbleheads and game-used merchandise,” said Gennario. “Caps and different players. I have a whole area for Luis Gonzalez and an area over here for Randy Johnson.”

There’s even a room devoted entirely to the D-Backs World Series win over the Yankees in 2001. Gennario’s bobblehead collection is also impressive, with a wide assortment of players in various team colors and themes. Gennario was asked if this was a hobby or an obsession?

“It depends on who you are asking,” said Gennario. “Me, it’s a love that brings me joy. Ask my wife; it’s an obsession.”

Every souvenir has a story about a player or game. Stories the longtime season ticket holder loves sharing when visitors come over. Gennario has only missed three home Diamondbacks games - since the inaugural season in 1998. One for his son’s graduation and one for his granddaughters’ dance recital. Another one was for a funeral.

“My wife says, you know what, there could be worse things,” said Gennario. “Baseball is his addiction. It could be gambling, could be drinking, or smoking, but it’s baseball, and really, it’s not such a bad addiction.”

