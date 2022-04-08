Chase Field is the most affordable stadium to catch a MLB game

Your Life
Chase Field is the least expensive MLB ballpark.
By Dave Baker
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:00 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Diamondbacks probably won’t win a division title but fans will be winning by saving money at the ballpark. A new study from Time2play says Chase Field is the most affordable stadium to catch a ballgame. The D-backs had an average ticket price of $21.38 in 2021, the lowest in Major League Baseball and Chase Field also had the lowest price for a hot dog, at just $2. The total cost of two beers, a hot dog, and parking came out to an average of $45.86.

The Colorado Rockies had the cheapest beer at $3 with the Los Angeles Dodgers had the least expensive parking at $5, according to Time2play.

On the flip side, Wrigley Field is the most expensive stadium to catch a game. Sorry, Chicago Cubs fans. Washington Nationals have the most expensive hot dog at $7.25 and the New York Mets charge a minimum $11.75 for a beer, the most costly in the league.

According to those surveyed, 86% feel comfortable going to a game in 2022, with 74% planning on going to at least one game.

Time2play says it analyzed data on each MLB stadium from 2019 and 2021 to compare costs and price differences in general tickets, beer, hot dogs, parking, and souvenirs. For more results, head to https://time2play.com/blog/mlb-stadium-costs-2022/.

