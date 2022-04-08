Arizona Attorney General puts out warning for Country Thunder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is warning County Thunder concertgoers to avoid buying and consuming any illegal substances this weekend, especially due to the concert being near the border and drug crisis.

The four-day event runs from Thursday, April 7 until Sunday, April 10 and usually attracts over 30,000 people a day.

Brnovich’s office warns that drug manufacturers in Mexico are mass-producing deadly, fake prescription pills that are laced with fentanyl and methamphetamine, and says those pills are moving into the United States.

In Pima County, fentanyl overdoses are the leading cause of death for people ages 19 and younger.

More than five people die every day from opioid overdoses in Arizona, and in 2021, at least 9.5 million counterfeit pills and more than five tons of meth were seized.

Brnovich went on to say that drug prices continue to drop, which is reflective of the supply circulating in our communities. Agents in his office are now seeing bulk fentanyl-laced “M-30″ pills sell for 45 cents per pill.

