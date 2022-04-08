Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

5 fun festivals, fairs, and more happening around the Valley this weekend | April 8 to April 10

Easter bunny
Easter bunny(Canva)
By Jessica Goodman
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:37 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - From sports games to music festivals to even fairs, there are a ton of huge events happening around the Phoenix area this weekend. There is surely something for everyone.

1. Maricopa County Fair

The Maricopa County Fair is back with carnival rides, livestock shows, entertainment, fair food (of course!), and much more this weekend.

When: Now through Sunday

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds at 1826 W McDowell Road in Phoenix

Cost: Varies

More information can be found on their website here.

2. Country Thunder

Country music is back in Florence with the top country artists including Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Black Shelton, Riley Green, and many more.

When: Now through Sunday

Where: 20585 E Water Way in Florence

Cost: Varies

More information can be found on their website here.

3. Suns Beach Rally

The Phoenix Suns and Gila River Resorts & Casinos are throwing a beach party in the Rally Beach fan zone. It’s about 12,000 square feet, has a 20-foot LED screen, food and drink trucks, DJs, and a ton of ways to win prizes and gear.

When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center at 201 E Jefferson Street in Phoenix

Cost: $10

More information can be found on their website here.

4. Easter at Scottsdale Quarter

Take photos with the Easter Bunny this weekend at Scottsdale Quarter – about a week out from Easter – so you can have a few days to get those photos ready for your family.

When: Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Scottsdale Quarter at 15059 N Scottsdale Road Suite 205 in Scottsdale

Cost: $200

More information can be found on their website here.

5. Nitro Circus BMX

Check out some BMX demos, on-the-ground stunts, A SHOC drinks, and more at select Walmarts this weekend.

When: Saturday in Mesa, Sunday in Phoenix at 5 p.m.

Where: 1955 S Stapley Drive in Mesa (Saturday), 9600 N Metro Parkway in Phoenix (Sunday)

Cost: Free

More information can be found on their website here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Feeding Mozart
Finland bucket list trip
Celly promises her strawberry shortcake cupcake is "the best one you'll ever have."
Mesa native creates ‘beautiful sweets that look just too good to eat’
Ian Schwartz gave the new zip line at Bell Bank Park a go. And he lived!
Ian Schwartz tried out Bell Bank Park’s new zip line
New zip line at Bell Bank Park is high-flying fun
New zip line at Bell Bank Park is high-flying fun