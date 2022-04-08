A 20-year old man & his family are seeking justice after he was senselessly beaten outside a bar

GRAFTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early Saturday morning, a 20-year old man was senselessly beaten by three men in Grafton, North Dakota.

Tonight, we spoke with Kurtis and his family about what he remembers from that night, and what the potentially long road to recovery looks like for him.

“I just want justice,” says Kurtis Graver.

He says he was in the parking lot of the Last Chance bar in Grafton the night of the assault.

Kurtis’s friend had gone inside to grab them a pizza.

While Kurtis, not even old enough to go in the bar, stayed in the car.

Moments later, he says he was forcibly drug out of his car and beaten “to a pulp” by three men.

“My coat was full of blood. Next morning, when I woke up, my coat was full of blood. My car is full of blood. Next morning, my buddy went back to look for my phone. There was blood all over the concrete. They didn’t stop until I couldn’t talk anymore. I was totally out of it,” he says.

Kurtis remembers being on the concrete while being assaulted, and then remembers nothing until he woke up in a hospital bed.

He was told his friend had gotten the men off of him, and then the friend drove him to the hospital.

He says he wasn’t robbed, this was just a senseless act of violence.

Kurtis’s dad and stepmom say his balance and memory have been all over the place since they brought him back home.

But since his swelling has finally gone down, he’ll find out tomorrow if he has long-term damage.

“I have a broken bone, 2 broken bones in my nose. I have a dislocated/fractured jaw. I have a fractured chin. My jaw could possibly be broken, but the swelling was so bad that they couldn’t tell at the time,” he says.

His family says his siblings didn’t even recognize their brother when they saw him.

“I’m a pretty nonchalant, keep to myself kind of dude. For this to happen to me, it’s hard for me to put the pieces together,” he says.

They say, even though Kurtis said in his police report the names of who had beaten him, that police told him there wasn’t enough to arrest them because of Kurtis’s head injury.

No one from that night has come forward as a witness.

“Someone’s gotta be able to step up,” says Kurtis.

“There are witnesses,” says Kurtis’s dad Luke Graver.

“What if it was your kid that was beat and you just let him get beat like that? That’s pretty messed up,” says Kurtis.

“Next time they do it, that person may not survive,” says Kurtis’s stepmom Katie Rutledge.

Kurtis says he was shown a video of the same three men assaulting others either before or after his incident while they were inside the bar.

“There were people out there smoking cigarettes. It seems like no one in the community, or that bar, wants to come forward to do the right thing,” he says.

Kurtis will be out of work and in recovery for the forseeable future.

To help with costs, his family has setup a GoFundMe: click here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.