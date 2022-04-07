Your Life
Ukrainian diplomat seeks aid in speech to Arizona lawmakers

Dmytro Kushneruk, Ukraine's consul general in San Francisco, addresses a joint session of the...
Dmytro Kushneruk, Ukraine's consul general in San Francisco, addresses a joint session of the Arizona House and Senate at the state Capitol in Phoenix on Thursday, April 7, 2022, as Senate President Karen Fann, left, and House Speaker Rusty Bowers watch. Kushneruk spoke of the Russian invasion, the need to unite not only to help save his country but the world order and said his nation needs three things: "weapons, weapons, weapons." (AP Photo/Bob Christie)(Bob Christie | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (AP) - A Ukrainian diplomat pleaded for the United States to send weapons to his beleaguered nation in a speech to the Arizona Legislature. Ukraine’s consul general in San Francisco said Thursday the country needs three things to repel Russian invaders and prevent more civilian deaths: “weapons, weapons, and weapons.”

He says prompt American help will save civilian lives, and he pleaded for people not to look away as the war drags on. The speech continues the outreach by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government to political and cultural institutions around the world.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

