Sunny and warm day across Arizona

It's going to be warm, so plan ahead.
By April Warnecke
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A sunny and warm day is expected across Arizona, with Valley temperatures peaking near 94 degrees this afternoon. That’s ten degrees above normal for this time of year, but still 10 degrees shy of the record for today’s date. Expect another breezy day across the state as well, with Valley winds generally between 5 and 15 miles per hour out of the northeast this afternoon.

As a ridge of high pressure builds over our region over the next few days, temperatures will climb even higher. Look for afternoon highs near 96 degrees both Friday and Saturday. The weekend also looks breezy.

Early next week, a trough of low pressure moves our way from the Pacific Northwest. This storm will bring slight rain chances to the Valley on Tuesday, but a cooling trend that brings us to the 80s Monday and Tuesday and to the 70s by next Wednesday.

In the high country, the storm will bring strong winds early next week, and a slight chance of light snow. We’ll keep you updated as we track the storm as it gets closer.

