Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Phoenix dealership worker sold cars but didn’t give sales money to employer, ADOT says

Eduardo Rodriguez was is charged with fraud schemes, theft and forgery.
Eduardo Rodriguez was is charged with fraud schemes, theft and forgery.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:42 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is accused of selling cars at a few used car dealerships in Phoenix but instead of giving the money over to his employer, he pocked it instead, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Investigators said 41-year-old Eduardo Rodriguez would keep the cash payments he got for the cars he sold instead of giving them to the dealership. He also sold customers bogus warranty policies, ADOT said.

One time he bought a car from one of the dealers, financed it and then sold it privately to an unsuspecting buyer, ADOT said. He then defaulted on the loan and his former employer had to buy it back.

All three dealerships discovered what was going on and called ADOT’s Office of Inspector General. Rodriguez was arrested and is charged with fraud schemes, theft and forgery.

ADOT recommends car buyers do their research and ask a lot of questions. “There are no dumb questions in a big purchase like this,” ADOT said in a statement. For more tips, head to azdot.gov/CarBuyingTips.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New polls released for U.S. Senate, Arizona Gov. Democratic Primary races
Rent prices around Arizona continue to rise.
Two main reasons why rent continues to spike in Arizona
Dewey Sigler was taken to the hospital, where he told staff that he takes ten fentanyl pills...
Deadly Surprise crash grim reminder of similar 2010 accident
Missing Indiana couple on Tucson road trip found; man dead, wife hospitalized