Phoenix dealership worker sold cars but didn’t give sales money to employer, ADOT says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is accused of selling cars at a few used car dealerships in Phoenix but instead of giving the money over to his employer, he pocked it instead, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Investigators said 41-year-old Eduardo Rodriguez would keep the cash payments he got for the cars he sold instead of giving them to the dealership. He also sold customers bogus warranty policies, ADOT said.

One time he bought a car from one of the dealers, financed it and then sold it privately to an unsuspecting buyer, ADOT said. He then defaulted on the loan and his former employer had to buy it back.

All three dealerships discovered what was going on and called ADOT’s Office of Inspector General. Rodriguez was arrested and is charged with fraud schemes, theft and forgery.

ADOT recommends car buyers do their research and ask a lot of questions. “There are no dumb questions in a big purchase like this,” ADOT said in a statement. For more tips, head to azdot.gov/CarBuyingTips.

