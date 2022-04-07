Nurses nationwide quit nursing careers after RaDonda Vaught verdict

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Nurses across the country say they are quitting their jobs after RaDonda Vaught was found guilty.

A jury found Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse, guilty for criminally negligent homicide. It comes after she gave a 74-year-old patient a fatal dose of the wrong medication in 2017.

After Vaught’s guilty verdict was read, many nurses joined an 8,200 member Facebook group called “Nurses March for RaDonda”. Hundreds of nurses in the group say they plan to travel to Nashville for Vaught’s sentencing next month and protest. Some feel so strongly about the verdict, they left their job.

“I am quitting travel nursing because of the verdict,” says Jennifer Olvera.

She was a travel nurse for 17 years, now she’s leaving the career and moving to Florida.

“I am currently moving, I just finished my last travel assignment in St. Paul, MN,” Olvera explains.

She says after years of hard work, she can’t become criminally liable for something she didn’t intend to happen.

“I can make a mistake, I’m human,” Olvera says. “I don’t – if I’ve ever made a mistake that has reached a patient, I don’t believe that I have. But it could happen tomorrow.”

“Any of us could make a mistake, but I don’t think any of us could make this mistake,” says Scott Shelp, a nurse in California for 30 years.

Instead of leaving the field, he says he’s going back to school to become a nurse practitioner.

“If you can’t see the warning on the vial when you inject it, you can’t blame the hospital for that,” he says.

He believes Vaught should not have gone to criminal court and hopes she serves a light sentence. But he also says nurses need to be held accountable for the standards.

“I really want to see nurses, instead of fear mongering and scaring each other to death, to take this opportunity to recommit ourselves to the profession,” says Shelp.

“It could legit happen to anyone, I am RaDonda,” Olvera says. “I am Jennifer, I am a nurse, that’s how you are. And so, to quit nursing is going to be a change to my entire life. So not everyone can do that.”

Olvera says she will be one of the nurses outside the courthouse for Vaught’s sentencing.

