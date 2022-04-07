Your Life
Mesa pizzeria among many small businesses raising prices to fight inflation

Myke Olsen says he's raising the prices because the prices are rising on him, everything from tomatoes on the pizza to the gloves worn to prepare them.
By David Caltabiano
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A new study by business.org reports that 89% of small businesses are raising prices to fight inflation. That’s the case for Myke’s Pizza, but unlike other businesses, they told their customers about the rising prices beforehand.

“We have a lot of fun creating awesome pizza for our guests,” said Myke Olsen, the owner of Myke’s Pizza, but he doesn’t have fun raising the prices. Most of his pizzas went from $13 to $14, and their specialty pizzas with pricier ingredients rose by $2.

Rising gas prices force Phoenix business to stop deliveries

“Seeing the cash go in and the cash go out and our bottom line, I knew that we needed more money,” said Olsen. He’s raising the prices because the prices are rising on him, everything from tomatoes on the pizza to the gloves worn to prepare them. “It’s a lot more than what it was two years ago, so the just the costs of ingredients and supplies.”

He notes that labor is becoming more expensive too, but that doesn’t bother him as much because he believes his employees deserve the money. “The final part of why we are raising our price is that we make such a wonderful product; I think it’s worth the price we are asking,” said Olsen.

Olsen said he knows many other chefs making the same move. Olsen went out of his way to tell his customers before the price change and explain to them why on social media.

“The response we got on Instagram was really supportive. We got about 30-40 comments of people saying they love our pizza and will continue to support us,” said Olsen.

