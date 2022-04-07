Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Mesa Community College’s Rose Garden creators win Pay It Forward award

Pay It Forward is sponsored by America First Credit Union, Ken Garff Kia and Super Star Car Wash
We Paid It Forward in Mesa to LeRoy and Mary Lou who helped create the Rose Garden at Mesa...
We Paid It Forward in Mesa to LeRoy and Mary Lou who helped create the Rose Garden at Mesa Community College.(Arizona's Family)
By Paul Horton
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid It Forward in Mesa to LeRoy and Mary Lou, who helped create the Rose Garden at Mesa Community College.

Mike Cryer nominated them. He said, “Marylou has been the curator for that whole entire time, Leroy has been the architect, Marylou picks out the roses, and Leroy negotiates with the plant society and plants them for us.”

It all started 25 years ago, and both LeRoy and Mary Lou spent countless hours planting, planning, and organizing volunteers. Because of their hard work, they have seen their garden grow to over 9,000 roses.

So we walked up to them in the garden and said, “Come on over here real quick. We want to Pay It Forward for $500, oh gosh. This is for everything you do with us, well how wonderful, congratulations. Thank you for all you do. I am speechless, and that doesn’t happen much.”

Every year the garden is in full bloom in the spring, and you can guess it’s a favorite spot for pictures, which is why they created it.

Marylou said, “It means a lot. People come here to relax and enjoy themselves. They come and read a book, the students come out and enjoy their lunch here.”

If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward Award, fill out a form on our community page.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Aron, Addie, Cannon, and Nora -- all eighth-graders at Cocopah Middle School -- make up the...
Scottsdale eighth-graders to compete in world robotics event
Aron, Addie, Cannon, and Nora -- all eighth-graders at Cocopah Middle School -- make up the...
Scottsdale robotics teams raising money to compete in world event
"The car in front of you paid for your lunch because you let her cut in."
"Be kind:" Woman who let person cut in drive-thru line treated to lunch
Feeding the hungry is a common theme among churches. And this Scottsdale congregation is no...
Scottsdale church breaks food donation record