Hot, windy weekend ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s another beautiful but windy day across Arizona. Gusts over 30 mph are expected in Northern Arizona and along the Colorado River Valley, but there are no watches or advisories to pass along. Tonight, look for clear and mild conditions with lows in the mid-’60s. Friday and Saturday will top out in the upper 90s as high-pressure peaks north of us. Look for partly cloudy skies and windy conditions here in the Valley on Saturday. It will remain windy in Northern Arizona, and SW winds will be gusting to 35 mph.

A cold trough of low pressure will be dropping into our area Monday and Tuesday, dropping temperatures down into the ‘80s, then to the 70s with a chance of rain and snow (snow level 4,500ft.) in the High Country. Wind gusts could approach 50+mph in the wind-prone spots across Northern Arizona. Very slight chance of rain here in the Valley Monday overnight into Tuesday. We should be back in the low 80s by Thursday of next week.

