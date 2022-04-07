Deadly Surprise crash grim reminder of similar 2010 accident

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A man driving a Penske truck drove into three vehicles sitting at a red light on Monday in Surprise. The Department of Public Safety said he had drugs in his system at the time of the crash.

Dewey Sigler was taken to the hospital, where he told staff that he takes ten fentanyl pills daily. Initial toxicology reports indicate he had methamphetamine in his system. According to court documents, troopers also found 30 fentanyl pills in his bag.

“We live in a society where people think there’s a pill for every ill. So I’m not surprised that somebody would say I’m taking ten pills a day. My question would be — what are the ten pills you are taking?” said Stephanie Siete with Community Bridges. “We know statistically that 2 out of 5 counterfeit pills that are out there, 2 out of 5 contain enough fentanyl to kill someone. It’s kind of like when I’m explaining to people, kind of trying to heighten their awareness, hey roll the dice five times, 2 of those times you’re dead.”

Siete educates people on the dangers of opioids. “Stimulants like cocaine and methamphetamine, now when you start mixing them with something like fentanyl, any kind of opioid, that’s what’s known as a speedball. So you can get the upper, you can get the downer,” explained Siete. “It’s a play on words that yes, you can crash from your drugs, you can have that upper effect and come down from it, and it’s a deadly combination to take any substance and get behind the wheel of a vehicle. You’re putting yourself at risk and everybody else on the road.”

The crash on Monday was a grim reminder of a deadly wreck that happened in March 2010, when a dump truck driver drove into motorcyclists who were sitting at a red light, killing 4 of them. The driver, Michael Jakscht, was convicted for being under the influence of meth at the time of the crash.

“It is frustrating to think that people would put other people at risk,” said Lisa Cyr, the vice president of FX Promotions, which puts on Arizona Bike Week.

Arizona Bike Week just started. Cyr says the crashes that happened in 2010 and on Monday are exactly why lawmakers just passed the “Lane Filtering Law.” It’s safer for a motorcycle to go between stopped traffic than to sit there and wait and hopefully not get hit by a distracted driver or an intoxicated driver,” said Cyr.

The law will allow a motorcycle to pass between stopped traffic lanes in areas with a speed limit of less than 45mph, and the motorcycle doesn’t go more than 15mph. “At least they’re moving out of the way of a fast-moving vehicle coming up behind them if somebody doesn’t stop in time,” Cyr said.

The law goes into effect 90 days after the legislative session ends.

