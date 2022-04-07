Biden orders new national research push for long-term side effects of COVID-19

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tyra Street got COVID-19 in March 2020. Two years later, she is still fighting for her health. Street said she got infected while treating patients in the ICU. Her diagnosis led to stage three kidney failure, and her brain now has cognitive damage.

“There was a time where I couldn’t get up without passing out...a three-foot distance,” said Street.

Street said her symptoms are so debilitating she hasn’t been able to return to work. “It was a passion. I don’t want to get stuck here and be ill. It is horrible. I want to get better and go back to work,” said Street.

Street said she has been on workers’ compensation since she got COVID-19 on the job, but her insurance often denies medication and treatment. In July, the government recognized long COVID as a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act, but some people are still fighting for benefits. This week, the Biden Administration said it is funding more research for Long COVID treatment and prevention. It also says it is looking for ways to improve insurance coverage for those with lingering symptoms.

“There are so many people that are choosing between paying their rent and getting medical care, medicine,” said Street.

Banner Health is taking part in a $1.15 billion federal research initiative. Right now, they are looking for participants. They also have long COVID clinics that specialize in treatment programs. You can contact the clinics at (844) 549-1854.

