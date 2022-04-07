Advertisement

39 children up for adoption in Arizona right now

Finding Forever is sponsored by 72 Sold.
Arizona’s Family is showcasing 39 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes.
Arizona’s Family is showcasing 39 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes.(Arizona Department of Child Services)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 39 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)

The Arizona Department of Child Safety has made training classes fully digital so new inquirers who would like to become licensed or certified will be able to take the courses they need. For questions about becoming licensed or certified, please call 1-877-KIDS-NEEDU (1-877-543-7633).

🔗 Finding Forever stories

Adam R.

Adam is a sweet, thoughtful, talkative who is always willing to lend a hand to help others. One...
Adam is a sweet, thoughtful, talkative who is always willing to lend a hand to help others. One of his favorite things to do is watch fantasy-action movies like Lord of the Rings, Star Wars or anything with superheroes. Adam recently joined flag football and is looking forward to getting better at the sport and being part of a team. Get to know Adam and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Ahdrina

Ahdrina is very compassionate and bonds easily with people — and loves to make people happy...
Ahdrina is very compassionate and bonds easily with people — and loves to make people happy when they feel sad. Her favorite TV show is Dora the Explorer because she shares her same sense of adventure. Ahdrina aspires to go to college one day and become an FBI agent. Get to know Ahdrina and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Alex M.

Alex enjoys all things crafts and sports, regularly drawing or playing basketball outside. His...
Alex enjoys all things crafts and sports, regularly drawing or playing basketball outside. His favorite movie is Remember the Titans. Alex loves collecting football cards and dreams of being an NFL player when he grows up. Get to know Alex and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Angel E.

Angel is a kind, sensitive, thoughtful teen who loves bonding with others. She is driven at...
Angel is a kind, sensitive, thoughtful teen who loves bonding with others. She is driven at school and enjoys reading in her spare time. Angel loves the idea of a big family and would love to have younger siblings to enjoy and serve as an example for. Get to know Angel and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Azael

Azael is an active, fun-loving boy who loves to travel and be outdoors. When he grows up, he...
Azael is an active, fun-loving boy who loves to travel and be outdoors. When he grows up, he wants to be a superhero and save humanity from zombies. If that doesn’t pan out, Azael dreams of being an inventor and creating things. Get to know Azael and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Brenden B.

Brenden is one of the kindest young teens you'll ever come across. He enjoys going to school,...
Brenden is one of the kindest young teens you'll ever come across. He enjoys going to school, and his favorite class is music where he’s mastering the guitar and trumpet. Brenden loves a good trip to Dairy Queen to get some ice cream or to McDonald's for a Cherry Coke. Get to know Brenden and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Casey

Casey prides himself on being respectful to others and looks up to his mentors. When not...
Casey prides himself on being respectful to others and looks up to his mentors. When not enjoying Marvel movies, heavy metal music or veggies pizza, he’d like to improve his chess game. Casey loves watching the Diamondbacks and dreams of becoming a professional baseball player someday. Get to know Casey and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Damone P.

Damone is a smart, helpful, funny teen who enjoys math, reading and science. He prides himself...
Damone is a smart, helpful, funny teen who enjoys math, reading and science. He prides himself on being a healthy athlete but still appreciates crunchy Cheetos, ice cream and fried chicken. While he excels at both basketball and football, Damone would love to be a professional basketball player someday. Get to know Damone and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Debra

Debra an imaginative, intelligent girl who hopes to find a forever family who will celebrate...
Debra an imaginative, intelligent girl who hopes to find a forever family who will celebrate her. From puzzles and word searches to arts and crafts, she likes to stay busy. Debra would love a home with dogs, or even better, horses. Get to know Debra and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Errielee

Errielee is an outgoing, bubbly, creative, thoughtful teen who loves to express herself through...
Errielee is an outgoing, bubbly, creative, thoughtful teen who loves to express herself through dance and fashion. She loves to be outside or curled up inside in front of a scary movie. Errielee loves music and you’ll often find her singing her favorite songs. Get to know Errielee and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Esteban

Esteban is a creative young man with a talent for writing music lyrics. In the future, he would...
Esteban is a creative young man with a talent for writing music lyrics. In the future, he would love to be a professional singer. When not creating, Esteban enjoys going to school and hanging out with his friends. Get to know Esteban and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Frederick

Frederick (a.k.a. Freddy) is a caring, compassionate, friendly young man who enjoys meditation....
Frederick (a.k.a. Freddy) is a caring, compassionate, friendly young man who enjoys meditation. When he’s not getting centered, he likes to play sports and hang out with friends. Freddy looks forward to graduating and having a forever family who helps him reach his full potential. Get to know Frederick and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Jacorey

Jacorey is a kind, quiet and energetic young man who makes friends easily and can get along...
Jacorey is a kind, quiet and energetic young man who makes friends easily and can get along with anyone. He enjoys riding his bike, playing with friends, and jumping on the trampoline. Jacorey loves to try new things but some of his favorite things to eat are lasagna, jollof and cookies. Get to know Jacorey and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Jaiden

Jaiden is an energetic and charming boy who loves soccer and playing with Legos. When he’s...
Jaiden is an energetic and charming boy who loves soccer and playing with Legos. When he’s relaxing you can find him playing video games or watching PBS Kids. Jaiden also enjoys reading, playing with dogs and eating donuts, burritos and lasagna. Get to know Jaiden and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Jayden

Jayden is a is an outgoing and inquisitive boy who loves all things related to science. He...
Jayden is a is an outgoing and inquisitive boy who loves all things related to science. He enjoys working on robotics, science kits, reading about the solar system, learning about the science behind dreams and any classroom experiment. He also enjoys graphic novels and comics and has even created a few comic strips himself. Jayden always wants to make those around him laugh and cheer people up if they seem sad. Get to know Jayden and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Jessica

Jessica is a sweet and adorable little girl with a contagious smile that can light up the room....
Jessica is a sweet and adorable little girl with a contagious smile that can light up the room. She is very active girl who loves running, jump on the trampolines, swimming and bowling. Jessica loves the movie Frozen and enjoys watching animated films. Get to know Jessica and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Jesus

Jesus is a friendly and compassionate kid who loves being around people. He loves being...
Jesus is a friendly and compassionate kid who loves being around people. He loves being outdoors, playing in the park, hikes, and fishing. Jesus also enjoys being active, playing basketball, football and playing video games with friends. Get to know Jesus and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

John Q.

John is a boy that’s always ready to have a good time and make people laugh and dreams of being...
John is a boy that’s always ready to have a good time and make people laugh and dreams of being a comedian when he grows up. He loves riding his skateboard, going for walks and hangout with friends. John is very talk-a-tive, friendly, and pursues the things he wants in life. Get to know John and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Jordan

Jordan is a loveable, charming and an energetic boy. He loves video games, playing outside,...
Jordan is a loveable, charming and an energetic boy. He loves video games, playing outside, basketball, swimming and jumping on the trampoline. He is a social butterfly and makes friends easily. Get to know Jordan and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Jose

Jose is a fun loving, outgoing and active kid who loves playing sports. He enjoys playing...
Jose is a fun loving, outgoing and active kid who loves playing sports. He enjoys playing football and soccer, but also loves to play video games on his Xbox. His favorite subject in school is math and loves learning about the metric system. Jose’s not a picky eater and enjoys eating pizza, ice cream, enchiladas, and tamales. Get to know Jose and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Joshua

Joshua is a hilarious and energetic kid who loves to play video games, but when he’s not...
Joshua is a hilarious and energetic kid who loves to play video games, but when he’s not playing video games, he loves to go swimming, play flag football and going to the park. He has a passion for cooking and he can make a mean pot of mac and cheese. Joshua’s favorite subject in school is math and hopes to build a machine that can fly one day. Get to know Joshua and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Kaelin

Kaelin is a fun, playful and active child who loves playing sports. He is a helpful and caring...
Kaelin is a fun, playful and active child who loves playing sports. He is a helpful and caring child and gets along with those around him. Kaelin enjoys playing with legos, pokemon cards, wrestling action figures and skateboarding. He also enjoys collecting NBA and NFL player cards. Get to know Kaelin and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Kannon

Kannon is outgoing and loves to make friends. He has a keen ability to make others smile and...
Kannon is outgoing and loves to make friends. He has a keen ability to make others smile and laugh and enjoys the tv show Impractical Jokers. In school, Kannon loves music, reading and writing stories. His favorite ways to pass time are video games and playing basketball. Get to know Kannon and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Karen

Karen is a sweet and loving girl who enjoys moving to music. She loves nature and being active...
Karen is a sweet and loving girl who enjoys moving to music. She loves nature and being active among the trees and birds. Karen loves being around other children and enjoys cartoons and movies. Get to know Karen and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Klay

Klay is a happy, funny, and intelligent person who enjoys many hobbies. She likes to being...
Klay is a happy, funny, and intelligent person who enjoys many hobbies. She likes to being creative, loves art, singing and playing the viola. She enjoys watching and playing basketball and football and cheers for the Dallas Cowboys and Golden State Warriors. Klay would like to attend college at the University of Arizona or UCLA and pursue a career in graphic design. Get to know Klay and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Kohana

Kohana is an outgoing and fun-loving girl who dreams of becoming a doctor one day. She enjoys...
Kohana is an outgoing and fun-loving girl who dreams of becoming a doctor one day. She enjoys arts and crafts, loves going for walks, card games, playing volleyball and watching sports. Kohana’s favorite treats are McDonald's and cookie and cream ice cream. Get to know Kohana and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

LaShaw

LaShaw is a charming, loving, and an easy-going young man. He loves trying new things and...
LaShaw is a charming, loving, and an easy-going young man. He loves trying new things and enjoys writing music, playing board games and sports. When he’s not in school or playing video games, he stays active with football, baseball and basketball. Get to know LaShaw and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Marcos

Marcos is a kind, smart and funny kid who loves Chick-fil-a and Olive Garden. He loves sports...
Marcos is a kind, smart and funny kid who loves Chick-fil-a and Olive Garden. He loves sports and plays basketball and football with his friends and is a big fan of the Suns and Cardinals. Marcos also enjoys school and spending quality time with people he cares about. Get to know Marcos and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Nathan

Nathan is an outgoing and active young boy who loves playing outside at the park or jumping...
Nathan is an outgoing and active young boy who loves playing outside at the park or jumping around in a trampoline park. He also enjoys reading, coloring, and drawing his favorite superheroes. Nathan’s favorite class is science and loved building a replica of earth. His favorite food is hot wings and can never turn down a visit at his favorite restaurant- Golden Coral. Get to know Nathan and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Neveah R.

Neveah is a fun and talkative young girl with a love for playing games, especially Uno. She...
Neveah is a fun and talkative young girl with a love for playing games, especially Uno. She loves joking and making others smile and often puts others needs before herself. Neveah’s favorite place is school and enjoys socializing with her friends and learning from her teachers. Her compassion shines bright when she’s around animals, when they’re playing, they light up the room. Get to know Neveah and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Neveah V.

Neveah is a is a friendly and sweet girl who exudes joy. She loves to play in the pool, being...
Neveah is a is a friendly and sweet girl who exudes joy. She loves to play in the pool, being pushed in the swings at the park and to play with her toys. Neveah wants to stay active, happy and loves being social. Get to know Neveah and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Nicholaus

Nicholaus is a helpful kid and loves to be involved with helping others around him. He...
Nicholaus is a helpful kid and loves to be involved with helping others around him. He describes himself as a “great helper” and loves taking care of animals from chickens to horses. Nicholaus is interested in all things mechanical and would love to learn to ride dirt bikes. He’d love to be a police officer, firefighter or paramedic one day because he loves helping people. Get to know Nicholaus and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Noah

Noah is a outgoing child, who’s funny and full of joy. He’s always willing to try new things,...
Noah is a outgoing child, who’s funny and full of joy. He’s always willing to try new things, likes the color pink, ice skating and cats & dogs. Noah speaks Spanish and English fluently, enjoys watching movies and eating fruit snacks. His favorite sports team is the Los Angeles Lakers and loves the movie “Fat Albert.” Get to know Noah and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Thomas

Thomas is an outgoing and cheerful boy whose favorite activities include playing at the park,...
Thomas is an outgoing and cheerful boy whose favorite activities include playing at the park, blowing bubbles, going to a trampoline park and is happiest enjoying water activities. He spends time relaxing with his IPad-watching videos, playing games, and when he’s listening to music, dancing to the beat! Tommy’s favorite snacks are chips, candy, chicken nuggets and pizza rolls. Get to know Thomas and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Tim

Tim is an outgoing and friendly kid who’s interested in learning about media production and has...
Tim is an outgoing and friendly kid who’s interested in learning about media production and has dreams of having his own Youtube channel or gaming show. In his free time, he enjoys playing board games, spending time with friends, going swimming and dreams of one day going to Disneyland. His favorite food is Wendy’s french fries and loves McDonald’s cheeseburgers. Get to know Tim and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Tyree

Tyree is a fun-loving, helpful, and social kid who loves to swim, play basketball, and to...
Tyree is a fun-loving, helpful, and social kid who loves to swim, play basketball, and to rollerblade. Tyree loves to learn, enjoys math and researching fast cars and would love to be a race car driver when he grows up. His favorite restaurant is the Gold Corral, because their macaroni and cheese is the best. Get to know Tyree and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Xavier L.

Xavier is a joyful and curious boy who likes to play video games, especially Fortnite. He...
Xavier is a joyful and curious boy who likes to play video games, especially Fortnite. He loves playing basketball, likes Transformers toys, Hot Wheels and working on origami. Xavier’s favorite subject in school is science and dreams of becoming an inventor. Get to know Xavier and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Xavier R.

Xavier is a friendly and loving boy whose favorite part of the day is when his class bring out...
Xavier is a friendly and loving boy whose favorite part of the day is when his class bring out small American flags and all say the Pledge of Allegiance. Listening to music, especially Disney tunes, is one of Xavier’s favorite at-home activities. He loves having sing-alongs and likes to hold hands and dance with others. Get to know Xavier and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Zoe

Zoeasha who often goes by Zoe, is a fun loving, intelligent and outgoing girl who’s in 5th...
Zoeasha who often goes by Zoe, is a fun loving, intelligent and outgoing girl who’s in 5th grade and loves school. She is a social butterfly who loves spending time with others, playing games and telling stories. When Zoe does get alone time, she enjoys watching YouTube videos about butterflies, mermaids and unicorns. Get to know Zoe and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)
Finding Forever is sponsored by 72 Sold.(Arizona's Family)

