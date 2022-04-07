Your Life
2 GCU students dead after I-40 crash near Arizona-New Mexico border

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:07 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEAR LUPTON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Grand Canyon University students died in a crash on Interstate 40 near Arizona’s border with New Mexico over the weekend.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday. The students were going east on I-40 when the driver drifted left and hit a guardrail. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the car was blocking one lane when it finally stopped. Troopers say a tractor-trailer hit it. The driver was in critical condition when they were taken to a hospital in Gallup, New Mexico. The passenger died at the scene. DPS did not immediately release details on those in the tractor-trailer.

On Thursday, GCU identified the two victims as Chelsea Nicole Valladares, 21, from Habor City, California, and Kelli Ingle, 22, a senior with ties to Albuquerque. University officials say they were roommates, and both participated in the Pure Heart Church, which served children in a junior high program. Valladares and Ingle had been GCU students since 2018.

Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information about what led up to the crash.

