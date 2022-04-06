American Airlines announces return of direct flight from Sky Harbor to London Heathrow

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - American Airlines announced on Tuesday the return of their direct flight to London Heathrow Airport after a two-year hiatus. It’s the first time that the airline will be operating this route since March 2020, when it was placed on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are back! Nonstop service to London from Phoenix on American Airlines!” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego announced. She said that the service had returned to Sky Harbor earlier than expected and said that so far, “the daily flight has accounted for $140 million in economic impact supporting 2,000 jobs”. The mayor also thanked the crew members of the flight as well as those now traveling “across the pond.”

City of Phoenix director of aviation services Chad Makovsky addressed how the passenger count has grown back to 2019 numbers, the busiest year on record for the airport. “I sincerely want to thank all of the passengers that are here today,” he said. “Trust me, there are many of us here that are wishing we were going with you!”

American Airlines said Tuesday’s announcement is just the latest route added since travel began picking up again. “Although this is another important step in the right direction, we have been making progress on returning to pre-pandemic levels of service since last summer when we announced new, local service to California’s Redwood Coast and began flying more routes to Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America from across our network,” said Sophia Ortiz, managing director with American Airlines.

The celebration concluded with a ribbon-cutting by Mayor Gallego, Makovsky, Ortiz, and the flight crew bound for Heathrow.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.