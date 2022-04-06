Warm Phoenix Wednesday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunshine returns today, along with the 90s once again in Phoenix. We hit 93 degrees on Tuesday afternoon, which is ten degrees above normal for this time of year. We should see a high right around that same mark today, with even warmer weather on the way later this week.

As strong high pressure develops to our west, temperatures start to climb and so do wind speeds the next few days. Look for strong winds in the Lower Colorado River Valley today, with those gusts picking up in the Valley metro area early Thursday and Friday. Since the air mass is so dry with relative humidity near 5% or lower, fire danger is extremely high for the next few days. Blowing dust is also possible.

High temperatures should peak near 96-97 degrees both Friday and Saturday in Phoenix. Cooler weather, rain, and snow chances return early next week with the arrival of a spring storm system. At this point, rain chances are in the forecast for Tuesday in the Valley, with snow possibly down to 4500 feet in the high country Monday and Tuesday. We’ll keep you updated as the storm gets closer.

