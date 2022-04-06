Your Life
110 Degree Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Warm Phoenix Wednesday

Temps will start in the 70s on your Wednesday. Plan on a high again in the low 90s in Phoenix for today. We should top out around 93 later this afternoon.
By April Warnecke
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunshine returns today, along with the 90s once again in Phoenix. We hit 93 degrees on Tuesday afternoon, which is ten degrees above normal for this time of year. We should see a high right around that same mark today, with even warmer weather on the way later this week.

As strong high pressure develops to our west, temperatures start to climb and so do wind speeds the next few days. Look for strong winds in the Lower Colorado River Valley today, with those gusts picking up in the Valley metro area early Thursday and Friday. Since the air mass is so dry with relative humidity near 5% or lower, fire danger is extremely high for the next few days. Blowing dust is also possible.

High temperatures should peak near 96-97 degrees both Friday and Saturday in Phoenix. Cooler weather, rain, and snow chances return early next week with the arrival of a spring storm system. At this point, rain chances are in the forecast for Tuesday in the Valley, with snow possibly down to 4500 feet in the high country Monday and Tuesday. We’ll keep you updated as the storm gets closer.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FORECAST: Temps continue to climb around the Valley
Mid-90s are expected Wednesday and Thursday, with upper 90s likely Friday and Saturday.
FORECAST: Clear and sunny skies for the week
Temps start out quite mild in the 60s to start your Tuesday morning. Highs will climb back to...
Expect 90s through the weekend but no triple digits yet
Temperatures in Phoenix hit 90 degrees, no triple digits yet