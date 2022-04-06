Your Life
VIDEO: Maricopa County Attorney candidate Gina Godbehere (R) questioned about 2020 election

Republican candidate for Maricopa County Attorney, Gina Godbehere, was asked on Monday about the 2020 Presidential election.
By Dennis Welch
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Republican candidate for Maricopa County Attorney, Gina Godbehere, was asked on Monday about the 2020 Presidential election, which Donald Trump and others falsely claim was rigged and stolen.

Arizona’s Family selected three election-related questions and her full responses from the interview. Godbehere was asked who won the county in 2020; about the GOP-led Senate threatened to arrest the county supervisors; and whether she’d say Biden was the legitimate winner in Maricopa County.

This interview was shot Monday after Godbehere filed the necessary signatures with the Maricopa County Recorder’s office to qualify for the August GOP primary.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

