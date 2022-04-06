UPDATE: Company’s CEO sees 3 On Your Side report; steps in to resolve issue for Queen Creek man

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - David Croom was initially on the hook to pay nearly $1,000 for two iPhones that he returned back to Consumer Cellular. But, after 3 On Your Side’s involvement, he doesn’t owe anything anymore. “You did it, Gary! I’m really happy about this and it takes a load off my mind,” David told 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper.

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, David explained how he wasn’t happy with his two iPhones that he had purchased from Consumer Cellular. So, after having the phones for only 4 days, he returned the phones under the company’s 100% Risk-Free Guarantee.

But the cell company sent them back to him saying the phones were badly scratched. “I said I can’t see any scratches,” he remembers saying. “I handed them to my wife, and she said I can’t see any scratches either.”

Frustrated, David took the phones to an Apple repair store and said an Apple technician used a magnifying glass in order to discover a tiny marking on both phones. Using Apple insurance, the tech replaced the screens and even wrote that “... both phones will be as good as new and will be acceptable for return under Apple’s terms.” ”They’re as good as new. I felt good about that,” he said.

But this time, Consumer Cellular denied the return again telling 3 On Your Side that “...repaired phones are considered refurbished and not in like-new condition.”

As a result, David says the company then sent him to collections for nearly a thousand dollars to pay for those two iPhones. “How frustrating is this for you?” Harper asked. “Look, I’m a fat man with high blood pressure,” David replied. “This really p***** me off.”

Well, following that news report, the CEO of Consumer Cellular wrote to 3 On Your Side saying he “... was pretty disappointed in (his company’s) our response.” He went on to say, “I’m not sure where our process broke down.” However, clearly, it did.

We’re told David will not have to pay the nearly $1,000, and that the company is working to remove David from collections.

David says he owes it all to 3 On Your Side. “After talking to you, I was thinking about hiring a lawyer just because of my pride and my credit and all. But, I don’t have to do that now. So, I’m as happy as a pig in you know what.”

A big thank you to this Consumer Cellular CEO for personally getting involved and fixing this problem. I think that says a lot about Consumer Cellular.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.