Your Life
110 Degree Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Supply chain problems could impact Valley housing shortage for years

Supply shortages to the amount of people moving to Maricopa County per day, these are just a few reasons why housing is coming up short.
By Michael Raimondi and Jessica Goodman
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:55 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you drive around the Valley, you will see a lot of construction sites. Crews are busy putting up big new apartment complexes and housing developments. Seeing all of this construction may have you thinking we have plenty of home options, but that is not the case.

Inventory is low despite all the work to build new places to live, and the supply chain problems are slowing down how fast crews can complete projects. Combine that with about 300 people moving to Maricopa County per day, and it’s how you end up in a very competitive market.

Investors buying thousands of Phoenix-area homes as rent prices spike

All the new buildings you see are not keeping up with demand. Rentals or homes for sale can be hard to find and purchase. Prices are also rising by hundreds of dollars per month for rent or tens of thousands to buy a new home.

“We’re just seeing a ton of people moving here from all across the country, and one of the big reasons is the job market is so strong. However, we’re getting the influx of people, and we’re not able to keep up with that whether renting or purchasing a home,” said Shelley Sakala, who is a realtor with My Home Group.

Police, firefighters and teachers getting priced out of Arizona housing market

Sakala says the market will eventually bounce back, but these construction projects need to move along faster, and more need to get started. She expects this issue to stick around for the next couple of years. It’ll be competitive for anyone looking to buy or rent. It’s a seller’s market.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Valley is facing a major housing shortage
Micro and small businesses in Phoenix can apply for a much-needed cash infusion, and they do...
Up to $15,000 grants are still available for Phoenix small business owners
Indiana man found dead, wife airlifted to Reno, Nevada hospital during road trip to Tucson
The man fell into an unshored portion of an 8-foot trench.
Firefighters use ladder truck to rescue construction worker from trench in Phoenix