Shootout involving police leads to hours-long standoff in Lake Havasu City

A man is facing charges after investigators said he was involved in a shootout with police which led to a standoff that lasted about six hours in Lake Havasu City. Neighbors called 911 when they heard 48-year-old Jason Boon firing his gun inside his home and making suicidal threats on Monday night, according to police. When officers arrived, they said he shot in their direction so two of them returned fire. No officers were hurt.

Boon then went inside his house and wouldn’t come out. Tear gas was deployed multiple times and negotiators tried to get him to come out. Just before 2 a.m., Boon came out and he was taken into custody. Investigators said a bullet grazed his arm so he was driven to the hospital to get checked out. He was then booked into jail on a charge of failure to comply with a court order but additional charges could be on the way.

The two officers who fired their guns are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure. The Bullhead City Police Department is investigating the shooting. According to records from Arizona’s Family, this is the twelfth officer-involved shooting outside of Maricopa County and the 29th overall in the state in 2022.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.