Mesa native creates ‘beautiful sweets that look just too good to eat’
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Celly’s Sweets is owned by Arizona native Celeste Figueroa. She recently turned her hobby of baking with her grandmother into a business as a professional cake artist and sweets maker. Celly’s Sweets is well-known for its incredible strawberry shortcake cupcakes, macarons, big cookies, and beautifully designed custom cakes.
Like any good entrepreneur, Celly knew how to “make it work”-- first baking out of her guest bedroom, which she converted into a bakery studio, and then transferring her creations to the kitchen oven to bake. Celly says she quit decorating three times before finally mastering the skill, and we are glad she stuck with it. Her treats are as gorgeous and delightful as she is!
Celly’s Sweets | ↗ www.cellyssweets.com | 480-285-8295
Celly’s Sweets offers cake-decorating classes; Jaime got a crash course
