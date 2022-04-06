Mesa native creates ‘beautiful sweets that look just too good to eat’

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Celly’s Sweets is owned by Arizona native Celeste Figueroa. She recently turned her hobby of baking with her grandmother into a business as a professional cake artist and sweets maker. Celly’s Sweets is well-known for its incredible strawberry shortcake cupcakes, macarons, big cookies, and beautifully designed custom cakes.

Celly promises her strawberry shortcake cupcake is "the best one you'll ever have." (Arizona's Family)

Like any good entrepreneur, Celly knew how to “make it work”-- first baking out of her guest bedroom, which she converted into a bakery studio, and then transferring her creations to the kitchen oven to bake. Celly says she quit decorating three times before finally mastering the skill, and we are glad she stuck with it. Her treats are as gorgeous and delightful as she is!

Celly’s Sweets | ↗ www.cellyssweets.com | 480-285-8295

Social: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Pinterest

Celly’s Sweets offers cake-decorating classes; Jaime got a crash course

Celly gave our Jaime Ceretta a quick cake-decorating lesson. Jaime’s Local Love is sponsored by Subaru.

Celeste Figueroa s a Mesa native who grew up baking with her grandmother. (Arizona's Family)

Celly almost gave up on her dream more than once. We're glad she stuck with it! (Arizona's Family)

Giant cookies are one of Celly's specialties. (Arizona's Family)

Celly describes herself as "a self-taught cake decorator that went through MANY trial and errors." (Arizona's Family)

"Each cake and dessert is made fresh to order and customized to your desire." (Arizona's Family)

This one is by Jaime. (Arizona's Family)

"I have a huge passion for what I create," Celly says. "Art and baking have always been my favorite hobbies." (Arizona's Family)

